Foundation launches new 85% LTV residential products

Foundation Home Loans has cut rates across its 80% LTV residential range and introduced two new 85% LTV products.

Foundation's residential range is designed to meet the needs of borrowers with complex income and employment such as the recently self-employed and those looking to optimise their affordability with up to 100% of a wide range of income.

Foundation is launching two new 85% LTV standard residential products with a two-year fix priced at 4.34% and a five-year fix at 4.69%, both with a £995 fee.

Additionally, existing 80% LTV product rates in its near-mainstream range for both standard and first-time buyer clients have been cut.

Highlights include a two-year fix which has reduced from 3.79% to 3.64% and a five-year fix cut from 4.29% to 4.04%, both with a £995 fee. A two-year 1.55% discount rate product has also been reduced to 3.54%, down from 3.69%, with a £995 fee.

On the lender's first-time buyer only products, a two-year fix has been cut from 3.89% to 3.79% and a five-year fix from 4.39% to 4.19%, both with a £595 fee.

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “There is undoubtedly a growing demand in the residential space, and Foundation is looking to meet this demand with keen pricing on our near-mainstream 80% LTV rates, and the introduction of two new options at 85% LTV.

"With 2020 having a significant impact on many individuals’ income and the financial situation of many existing borrowers, we anticipate an increased number of clients will require specialist residential finance. Our full, highly-competitive, residential range is available to both purchasers and remortgagors who do not meet stricter mainstream mortgage criteria and individuals who have historical credit blips.”