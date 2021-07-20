Four fifths of first-time buyers plan to use a broker

"There is a real opportunity for brokers to add value in this area of the market, but also to secure business for many years to come."

Most first-time buyers are likely to use the services of a broker when they come to purchase their first home, according to research from Yorkshire Building Society.

78% of first-time buyers said they would be likely to use a broker to help them to arrange their first mortgage, and a further 13% said they had already done so.

More than a third (36%) suggested they would turn to a broker to gain access to more of the market and better deals, while 34% said they don't feel confident enough about the purchasing process to do it alone and 28% don't where to search to find a good deal. Wanting tailored advice and looking to someone else to do the paperwork were also cited as reasons for seeking broker support by more than a quarter of those surveyed.

The research also showed that some of the fears of first-time buyers around their lack of understanding of the process, or general home-buying knowledge gaps, also hold true. Nearly two in five (38%) hadn’t heard of an approval in principle and there were mixed views about the best time in the mortgage journey to obtain one, with 16% expecting to complete an AIP only once their offer on a home had been accepted.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, part of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “These findings demonstrate the importance of the role the broker has to play, both now and in the future, in helping to educate and guide those looking to purchase a home for the first time.

“There is a real opportunity for brokers to add value in this area of the market, but also to secure business for many years to come. Our research shows the demand is there, and those advisers who get the initial interaction right could secure repeat business in the future as their clients move up the housing ladder.”