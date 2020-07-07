FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Furness BS launches local 95% LTV range

Rozi Jones
|
7th July 2020
furness bs
"We hope that as the market stabilises we can extend our offering, but for now we must help those on our doorstep to become homeowners."

Furness Building Society has introduced 95% lending in LA postcodes to support first-time buyers in its Heartland.

Furness says it has restricted its lending geographically to offer a longer-term commitment to local residents trying to get on the housing ladder.

A two-year fixed rate is available at 3.29% and a five-year fix from 3.49%, both with no product fee. Furness will also accept a family gifted deposit.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediaries at Furness, said: “There are some fantastic career opportunities for the younger generation here in Cumbria and South Lakes, but with such a lack of first-time buyer mortgages around it’s really difficult for them to realise their dream of buying their first home. That’s why we wanted to reach out to our local communities to say we’re here for you, through the good times and the bad and especially to help you with your first property purchase.

"New build developments are popping up all the time in our local towns and villages and we’re happy to lend up to 95% on new build houses - we’ll also look at help from close family members, allowing them to join the mortgage without having to be named on the mortgage deed. This can sometimes address early affordability issues, especially where there is potential for the applicants’ earnings are likely to increase as their career progresses.”

Sue Heron, marketing and sales director, added: “As a building society, we exist to serve our local communities. We hope that as the market stabilises we can extend our offering, but for now we must help those on our doorstep to become homeowners.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.