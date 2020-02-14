Furness for Intermediaries launches new 95% LTV range

"We understand that first-time buyers need the best start they can get"

Furness for Intermediaries has improved its first-time buyer proposition with a new range of mortgages at 95% LTV.

The lender has repriced its two-year fixed rate to 3.28% and its five-year fix to 3.48%, both with £1,000 cashback and a free valuation on both purchase and remortgages.

Furness is also offering a lower-priced five-year fixed rate at 3.25% with no cashback.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediary mortgages, said: "We understand that first-time buyers need the best start they can get, so I am delighted to say that we can help your client in a number of ways, including whether they are looking at a new build property, need help from mum and dad, or are even considering shared ownership.

"Following feedback from some of our key partners, we have recently increased our LTI ratio to 4.5. It’s vital we keep our first-time buyer proposition as competitive and flexible as we can – after all, it’s our job to make yours easier and help people find their dream home.”