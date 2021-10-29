Furness reduces holiday let rates

Furness has reduced its fixed rate holiday let products which are available across England, Scotland, Wales.

Two and five-year options are aligned with the same rate and now start at 3.09% up to 65% LTV and 3.29% up to 75% LTV with a £995 fee.

For remortgages, Furness offers a free standard valuation and free legal fees and a £150 contribution towards legal fees in Scotland.

Furness also adopts a flexible approach to lending including both gross holiday rental income as well as personal income when calculating affordability. Borrowers can use the property themselves for up to 90 days a year and Furness will also accept first-time landlords.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediaries at Furness, said: “We’re confident the new fixed rates offer real value for money and, coupled with the flexibility in assessing affordability, our acceptance of Airbnb properties makes choosing Furness a pretty compelling proposition.

"We’ve got over 10 years’ experience as a holiday let lender and our professional and friendly team of underwriters are always looking for a way to say yes, looking at each case individually.”