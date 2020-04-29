Gatehouse Bank appoints head of intermediary sales

"My background of working within the intermediary mortgage market both as a broker and for a lender will allow me to support the business development manager team"

Gatehouse Bank has promoted Lottie Clayton to the role of head of intermediary sales.

Lottie joined the bank in December as a business development manager, managing existing and new broker relationships for the North region.

Lottie has almost 20 years of experience in financial services, having joined Gatehouse from Chorley Building Society where she was a BDM. Earlier in her career, Lottie was a mortgage adviser for a number of providers including Countrywide and NatWest.

Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution, said: “Lottie has been with Gatehouse for a relatively short period but her previous experience and knowledge of the intermediary market, from both a broker and lender perspective, has helped her make a hugely positive impact.

“I am delighted that she’s stepped up to this important role. Her experience will be pivotal in helping the team enhance the Bank’s relationships with brokers, as we continue to extend our reach into the intermediary market.”

Lottie Clayton commented: "I have really enjoyed my time since joining Gatehouse and I am delighted to have been appointed to the role of head of intermediary sales. Gatehouse is a great place to work and has continued to make very strong progress as a home finance provider since I joined.

“I believe my background of working within the intermediary mortgage market both as a broker and for a lender will allow me to support the business development manager team in establishing, developing and maintaining strong broker relationships by increasing their awareness of how the Gatehouse Bank proposition can add value to the service they provide to their customers.

“I look forward to working with the team to develop our broker relationships even further.”