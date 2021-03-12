Gatehouse Bank joins Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club

"We are seeing increased demand for our products from both within and outside the Muslim community"

Gatehouse Bank has been added to Brilliant Solutions’ Mortgage Club.

The Shariah-compliant ethical finance provider offers a range of buy-to-let products to UK residents, UK expats and international customers.

The bank offers two-year and five-year fixed rate products in the buy-to-let market for single residency investments and portfolios up to £5m, along with multi-unit feeehold blocks and HMOs.

All products are available for UK residents, UK expats and international residents, and carry no early payment charges.

Paul Stockwell, chief commercial officer at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are seeing increased demand for our products from both within and outside the Muslim community, and so we are delighted to be working with Brilliant Solutions to make our offering available to its club members.

“We are committed to manual underwriting processes for all finance applications, and we are certain this approach will be beneficial to brokers whose clients sometimes struggle to access finance due to some lenders’ rigid eligibility criteria.

“Working alongside Brilliant Solutions, we will be able to deliver our high level of service to their brokers and clients across all of our competitive Buy-to-Let products.”

Matthew Arena, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “We want to ensure our members can help every type of client, including UK expats and those with more complex income sources.

“We are therefore pleased to welcome Gatehouse Bank into the club, and we are certain that our members will benefit from being able to offer their clients Shariah-compliant finance options with the added bonus of human underwriting during the application process.

“Our BDMs and helpdesk will be fully versed on Gatehouse’s product offering so they can support brokers who recommend Shariah-compliant products to their customers.”