Gatehouse joins Knowledge Bank

"Shariah-compliant mortgage alternatives have never been more popular, and brokers are increasingly interested to see how products in this space stack up against traditional home finance."

Gatehouse Bank has added its its home finance criteria to the Knowledge Bank platform.

Gatehouse provides Shariah-compliant mortgage alternatives in the form of buy-to-let purchase plans and home purchase plans. These are open to UK residents, UK expats and international residents with initial rental rates fixed over two and five-year terms.

The Bank’s buy-to-let purchase plans for landlords are available for individuals or those operating through company structures, and these cover multi-unit freehold blocks as well as portfolios.

Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “Gatehouse is going to be able to reach thousands more brokers through Knowledge Bank and further raise awareness of our competitive and flexible buy-to-let and home finance plans. Since launching our home finance offering in 2018, we have seen significant demand for our services with customers attracted to our human underwriting approach.”

Nicola Firth, CEO and Founder of Knowledge Bank, commented: “Shariah-compliant mortgage alternatives have never been more popular, and brokers are increasingly interested to see how products in this space stack up against traditional home finance. The home purchase plan and buy-to-let ranges from Gatehouse are a welcome addition to the database.”