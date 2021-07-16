Glenhawk partners with The Mortgage Broker Club

"We are always looking to innovate and engage with intermediaries whilst promoting the service levels, products, and solutions we can offer."

The Mortgage Broker Club is partnering with Glenhawk across all digital channels.

The Mortgage Broker Club website offers brokers free to access resources including over 25 categories of mortgage broker tools, a conveyancing service, reputation enhancement services, along with free content via the MLC Show for property professionals podcast and YouTube show.

The partnership will enable The Mortgage Broker Club to execute their content strategy with senior members of the Glenhawk team. TMBC and the MLC Show will distribute insights, news, updates, and industry debate from Glenhawk for the benefit of intermediaries across a number of digital channels.

Intermediaries will benefit from unique access and engagement with Glenhawk via video, audio, and written content across various social platforms.

Jamie Pritchard, head of sales at Glenhawk, said: “At Glenhawk, we put the client at the centre of everything we do. That requires a constant and consistent approach. Engaging and communicating with intermediaries is of paramount importance. We are always looking to innovate and engage with intermediaries whilst promoting the service levels, products, and solutions we can offer. The Mortgage Broker Club is an exciting partnership which helps us meet those aims.

“Having watched from afar as Glenhawk has set a new benchmark in the UK bridging sector by marrying institutional support and practices with an approach to lending focused on fairness and transparency, I’m extremely excited to be supporting its regional and national expansion focus and I couldn’t be more excited for rest of the year ahead.”

Sean Rogers of the Mortgage Broker Club added: “The growth and performance of Glenhawk over the past few years has been nothing short of sensational. Our website and channels provide a one-stop-shop for brokers wanting to learn more about partners who can best support brokers and their clients. Glenhawk clearly delivers on this, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with them.

“We appreciate time is in short supply for everyone and a huge challenge is how best to engage and communicate with your partners and clients. As an example, many businesses are using live webinars/events with little or no post production. This gives brokers an unenviable decision to make, they either miss out on insights, debate, and tips that would benefit them, or give up precious time during their working week to join the event. Our service enables brokers to engage with, and benefit from, the latest insights, debate, Q & A, and updates from senior members of the Glenhawk team in a manner and time that best suits the broker. The broker can watch the video, listen to the audio, read the feature, or enjoy snippets distributed via social platforms at a time that suits the broker.”