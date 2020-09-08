FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Government launches new Shared Ownership model

Amy Loddington | Communications director, Financial Reporter
|
8th September 2020
New build house

Today Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick MP has announced a new model for Shared Ownership to help more people onto the property ladder, amid a number of schemes designed to improve routes to homeownership.

The new Shared Ownership model announced today will reduce the minimum initial share you can buy in a property from 25% to 10%, and allow people to buy additional shares in their home in 1% instalments, with heavily reduced fees.

It also introduces a 10-year period for new shared owners where the landlord will cover the cost of any repairs and maintenance, easing buyers into homeownership.

The new model of Shared Ownership will be implemented on all new build Shared Ownership homes delivered through the new Affordable Homes Programme, which will begin in 2021. The programme includes £11.5bn of planned funding over five years - 2021 until 2026 - which the Government has said should provide up to 180,000 new homes.

Additionally, the Housing Secretary has today launched a consultation to consider how best to raise accessibility standards for all new homes in recognition of the importance of suitable homes for older and disabled people.

Housing Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

"Today’s announcement represents the highest single funding commitment to affordable housing in a decade and is part of our comprehensive plans to build back better.

"This government is helping hard-working families and prospective first-time buyers get their feet on the housing ladder in an affordable way.

"Thanks to the range of flexible ownership options being made available, more families across the country will be able to realise their dreams of owning their own home, with half of these homes being made available for ownership."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.