Habito joins GetGround lender panel

According to the lender, rates start at 2.85% and come in at 3.09% for a 5 year fixed mortgage at 75% LTV.

Applications are open to all including self-employed, first-time, retired and older landlords for both purchase and remortgage. Individual, limited company and portfolio applications are eligible.

Under the new partnership, GetGround will have access to Habito’s Instant Decision engine and, because there is no limit on portfolio size, landlords and investors who manage a larger number of properties and invest through limited companies are also welcomed when accessing mortgage opportunities.

GetGround is a platform that allows landlords and investors to set up limited companies for buy-to-let: providing a current account for rental income and expenses and managing the associated bookkeeping and tax returns. Since launching in early 2020, the platform now manages $670 million of UK property on behalf of customers based across 60 countries worldwide.

GetGround co-founder and chief executive Moubin Faizullah Khan says: “Alongside competitively priced offers, Habito offers fantastic, jargon-free advice that I know will make a huge difference to the GetGround community. Our customers will no doubt benefit from Habito’s market-first ‘Instant Decision’ which offers greater speed and certainty of an offer.”

Alan Fitzpatrick, VP Lending Operations at Habito, adds: “GetGround is fast building a community of responsible, engaged and digitally-savvy landlords and investors to whom I’m delighted to offer our innovative BTL range and award-winning service to, all at the click of a button. Our mortgage deals include offering cash-back and fee-assist, which we hope will be really compelling to GetGround’s community.”