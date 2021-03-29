Halifax Intermediaries added to Twenty7Tec's APPLY module

"We look forward to rolling the APPLY integration with Halifax out to all our users, as well as continuing to partner with Halifax to develop this solution further."

Twenty7Tec has added Halifax Intermediaries to its APPLY module.

The integration will shortly be rolled out to all users of the CloudTwenty7 platform, enabling them to submit decision in principle applications to Halifax without the need for re-keying.

The APPLY integration with Halifax supports decision in principle requests for residential applications, as well as broker authentication, decisioning and case tracking. If the decision in principle is accepted, the adviser is then able to pick up the case in the Halifax portal and complete the full mortgage application.

Halifax joins other top 10 lenders such as Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin who have all now completed and rolled out integrations with Twenty7Tec's APPLY module, with more to follow in 2021.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, commented: "We have been working with Halifax since October 2020 to support the development of their API for decision in principle applications, and the success that we have both seen through our pilot has been hugely impressive.

“Feedback from our users in this pilot has re-enforced our strong belief that using APPLY to submit applications to Halifax saves significant amounts of time versus keying applications directly into the lender portal. This time saving ultimately results in the adviser spending more time with their clients, and therefore delivering the best possible service and exceptional standards of advice.

"We look forward to rolling the APPLY integration with Halifax out to all our users, as well as continuing to partner with Halifax to develop this solution further.”

Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries, added: “We are delighted to be announcing this integration with Twenty7tec as one of the significant technology players in our market. As technology moves forward and our customers’ expectations change, it is imperative that we keep up with and advance the ways in which intermediaries can do business with us to meet the needs of customers. API integrations have been long awaited in the market and whilst we all have much to learn we are delighted to have made this significant step.”