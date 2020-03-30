FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Halifax Intermediaries and BM Solutions to relaunch higher-LTV products

Lloyds Banking Group has processed more than 95,000 mortgage holiday applications.

Rozi Jones
|
30th March 2020
Lloyds

Lloyds Banking Group has announced that its intermediary lending brands, Halifax Intermediaries and BM Solutions, will relaunch a number of higher-LTV mortgage products later this week.

Last week, Lloyds withdrew all residential purchase and remortgage products above 60% LTV across its intermediary brands in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking to Financial Reporter, a spokesperson from Lloyds Banking Group confirmed that Halifax Intermediaries will relaunch products over 60% LTV early this week, with BM Solutions to follow shortly after.

Lloyds also confirmed that it has processed more than 95,000 mortgage holiday applications.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.