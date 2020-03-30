Halifax Intermediaries and BM Solutions to relaunch higher-LTV products

Lloyds Banking Group has announced that its intermediary lending brands, Halifax Intermediaries and BM Solutions, will relaunch a number of higher-LTV mortgage products later this week.

Last week, Lloyds withdrew all residential purchase and remortgage products above 60% LTV across its intermediary brands in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking to Financial Reporter, a spokesperson from Lloyds Banking Group confirmed that Halifax Intermediaries will relaunch products over 60% LTV early this week, with BM Solutions to follow shortly after.

Lloyds also confirmed that it has processed more than 95,000 mortgage holiday applications.