Mortgages

Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows merge BDM teams

Rozi Jones
|
6th January 2021
"Now more than ever, providing the right support to intermediaries where and when they need it is our priority."

Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank have announced changes to their BDM teams.

From 11th January, the Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank BDM teams will be brought together, with both field and office-based BDMs able to support intermediaries across both brands.

The BDM team will increase by two to 44, the telephone BDM team will increase by one to 26, and they will be led by five regional managers.

Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank, said: “Now more than ever, providing the right support to intermediaries where and when they need it is our priority.

“Growing our BDM teams and supporting both Halifax and Scottish Widows Bank in one team helps us stay in great shape to help intermediaries continue to meet the needs of their customers.”

