Hampshire Trust Bank launches large loan buy-to-let product

"I’m genuinely thrilled to be able to offer our lowest-ever five year rate."

Hampshire Trust Bank Specialist Mortgages has launched a 3.25% five-year fixed rate product for buy-to-let loans over £1m up to 60% LTV.

The new product will fall under the same standard criteria as other buy-to-let lending and is available on loans from £1m to £15m.

Marcus Dussard, sales director, said: “This announcement today is a testament to HTB’s confidence in the buy-to-let market. I’m genuinely thrilled to be able to offer our lowest-ever five year rate. This will be welcome news to our broker partners as they continue to make the most of the opportunities and strong demand from borrowers. It will also give a further boost to help stimulate activity and support our brokers in finding the best solutions for borrowers.”

Alex Upton, commercial director, commented: “This proposition fills an obvious gap in our offering and provides brokers with even greater choice and flexibility. It would be an easy win to open the floodgates and offer this on all lending. We have decided to focus on deals over £1m to ensure we continue to service all new and existing business to the same high standard and turnaround times our brokers are used to.

“I’ve said it before - this is about knuckling down and supporting the return to normality. We continue to be in constant dialogue with all our stakeholders to monitor what they need from their lending partner. Our experience and knowledge combined with being a specialist bank lender means we are able to be agile in uncertain times and deliver innovative products where there is market demand.”