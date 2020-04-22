Hanley Economic continues lending across all sectors

"I can offer our assurance that we are fully committed to supporting each and every one through this difficult period and beyond."

Hanley Economic Building Society has outlined its commitment to lend where possible after implementing a raft of Covid-19 support measures.

The Society says it is in the process of refreshing its range in line with current market conditions, but is still accepting applications across all areas of lending including residential, buy-to-let, shared-ownership, retirement interest-only and self-build.

However, following the current government restrictions on social distancing, the Society says a lack of physical valuations will impact some applications until further notice.

Each case will be assessed on an individual basis by the in-house underwriting team and all products remain available through selected intermediary channels.

The Society has also passed on the Bank of England's 0.65% rate cut to its SVR, which is now 4.79%.

David Lownds, head of marketing and business development, commented: “We understand that many of our intermediary partners and borrowers are anxious about the current situation. However, I can offer our assurance that we are fully committed to supporting each and every one through this difficult period and beyond.

“As a membership business – and operating in some unprecedented times – it’s really important for us to be able to pass on the full 0.65% reduction in our SVR and to do so quickly. This will allow us to better support more borrowers in their time of need.”