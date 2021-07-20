FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Harpenden improves self-build mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
20th July 2021
new build house
"Customers are looking to secure a dream property more than ever following significant time spent working and socialising at home during Covid."

Harpenden Building Society has revamped its self-build mortgage product with improved rates and enhanced criteria.

Rates now start from 3.69% for loans between £75,000 - £999,999 and 4.19% for loans between £1,000,000 - £2,000,000.

The Society will also accept flexible construction types (valuer comments dependent) and offer self-build retention releases not linked to stages.

Craig Middleton, Harpenden’s mortgage sales manager, commented: “Customers are looking to secure a dream property more than ever following significant time spent working and socialising at home during Covid. Property shows aired on TV during lockdown have also clearly inspired would-be self-builders too!

"We’re finding customers increasingly want to bring a highly personalised look to their new or enhanced properties, making a self-build project particularly appealing. With savings of 20-40% possible compared to buying a similar property on the open market, a self-build project is even more attractive. As a specialist provider our team anticipate increased applications, particularly with the new, improved product now live.

“As with our full mortgage range, we manually underwrite every mortgage application, allowing us to review each case in detail. Rather than relying on an algorithm to assess the application, like many high street lenders, we take a deep dive into an individual’s financial circumstances to assess even the most complex income streams – we want to reach a positive outcome and say ‘yes’!

"We look forward to supporting our intermediary partners as they use Harpenden’s improved products to secure new business with their customers – we’d be pleased to speak with any broker whose customer has a strong self-build mortgage application.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.