Mortgages

Hinckley & Rugby announce rate cuts on high LTV fee-free cashback product

Warren Lewis
|
9th January 2020
carolyn thornley yates hinckley rugby building society hrbs

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society has announced today that it has reduced the interest rate on its fee-free five-year fixed rate mortgage at up to 95 per cent LTV which comes with £1,000 cashback.

According to the lender, the charging rate for the fixed period has been reduced from 3.29% to 3.10% and carries zero application or completion fees. Valuations are free too, for properties valued up to £1m.

Carolyn Thornley-Yates, Hinckley & Rugby head of sales and marketing, had this to say: “The combination of a great reduced interest rate, £1,000 cashback on completion and no fees makes this mortgage a must-look for first time buyers in particular.

“We are seeing increased demand for longer fixes from first timers, and the fee-free aspect is designed to help buyers who wish to put their savings towards their deposit and move into their first owned home, with £1,000 cashback to help them settle in.”

