Hodge appoints national account manager

Hodge has appointed James Enos as its new national account manager for the South.

Enos moves from his role as business development manager for Hodge in the South West and Wales.

James joined Hodge in 2019, after spending more than 20 years in financial services working for organisations including Principality, Virgin Money, Just Mortgages, and most recently Sainsbury’s Bank.

He will be working with networks, clubs and packagers to help more brokers find a home for their specialist cases.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “This appointment demonstrates Hodge’s commitment to its key distribution partners as its critical we maintain long standing, collaborative relationships.

“James has made a real impact since he joined Hodge and his experience combined with his extensive knowledge of the intermediary mortgage market will be invaluable in helping the business grow our market share.”