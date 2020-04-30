FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Hodge reduces SVR by 0.50%

Hodge is lowering its SVR from 4.70% to 4.20%.

Rozi Jones
|
30th April 2020
Emma Graham Hodge
"It’s crucial we support borrowers through this period of uncertainty and passing on the base rate reduction will hopefully help in some way."

Following the Bank of England's base rate reduction, Hodge is reducing its standard variable rate by 0.5%

Hodge has reviewed its SVR and will be lowering it from 4.70% to 4.20% for both new and existing customers from tomorrow.

The reduction will apply to all customers currently on a discounted variable rate mortgage with them, and those who have mortgages due to mature.

Business development director for Hodge, Emma Graham, said: “In these difficult times, we are doing all we can to ensure our customers are getting the best service from us.

“It’s crucial we support borrowers through this period of uncertainty and passing on the base rate reduction will hopefully help in some way.”

