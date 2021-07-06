FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Hope Capital expands sales team with two new BDMs

Rozi Jones
|
6th July 2021
"As a business, we have been growing rapidly with a surge in enquiries from borrowers and brokers."

Hope Capital has bolstered its sales team with the appointments of David Burford to support brokers throughout the South West of England and South Wales and Debbie Range, who will cover the North and Midlands of England and Scotland.

David Burford joins as a BDM and has worked in this type of role for a number of years, whilst also gaining experience working as a mortgage broker.

Debbie Range has also joined Hope Capital after working in various sales positions for a number of companies, including Birmingham Midshires, the specialist lending arm of the HBOS group, where she worked as a BDM for many years. In addition, Debbie has previously worked as a BDM for Santander and also has experience working as a broker.

David Burford said: “The experience I have obtained over the years, ensures I have a complete understanding of the requirements and expectations of brokers. This is especially important during a time where the demand for specialist finance is strong and continues to grow, with the property market currently booming.

“Having a reputation for transparency and clear communication with brokers, I am confident I will deliver what a broker and their client need throughout the process of securing a bridging loan from Hope Capital.”

Debbie said: “I am really looking forward to working with the Hope Capital team to help drive the next stage of Hope Capital’s growth and development. Owing to my experience in the industry, I feel confident I will be able to contribute to the business’ progress going forward.”

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, added: “This is an extremely exciting time for Hope Capital. As a business, we have been growing rapidly with a surge in enquiries from borrowers and brokers. We therefore need people of David’s and Debbie’s calibre to help us to continue our growth plans. I have no doubts they will have an extremely positive impact on the business.”

