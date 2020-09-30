How can brokers continue to build their professional network online?

"As it’s unlikely we’ll see many large-scale conferences and events taking place this year, we wanted to look at alternative ways for brokers to build their professional network."

With ongoing limits around physical events, brokers need to move their networking skills online to ensure they don’t feel disconnected and are not missing out on opportunities to grow their business, according to the latest Accord Mortgages Growth Series podcast.

Speaking on the podcast, one adviser who established her own business during the pandemic explained that whilst forging relationships virtually can be challenging at times, she believes the people she’s met through professional online networks has given her the confidence and support she needed to go out on her own.

Rebecca Andrew of Eleven Eleven Financial has reached out to find like-minded individuals online who can offer mutually beneficial support. She found ‘NextGen Planners’ particularly helpful, commenting: “It’s been great to interact with this amazing community, sharing, educating, learning from one another and celebrating each other’s successes.”

Whilst she acknowledges that it can take longer to build a rapport online, the opportunities you can get from making conversation, even about personal interests like running, can generate new leads and partnerships.

In addition to exploring professional networks, the podcast also looks at how brokers can use LinkedIn more to expand their contact list and how advisers need to approach online events differently to make the most of the opportunity.

Having had a full programme of physical events in the diary, when the country went into lockdown, Makayla Everitt, head of mortgages at SimplyBiz Group, said the mortgage club moved quickly and launched its new online system, introducing a virtual event concept for its members, including its most recent ‘Summer of Learning’ festival.

But making the most of these events means adopting a new approach. Makayla explained: “In the virtual events, be prepared to be interactive. You can put your cameras on and talk to the presenters, the lenders and network with each other. But the biggest thing is giving feedback. With this new system we can adapt and change the event overnight, which we could never do with a physical event. If brokers have an idea, we can make it happen in just a few hours.”

And whilst there are plenty of advantages to building your professional network online, there are things to be aware of.

Rebecca added: “It is more screen time. Rather than going out and meeting people for a coffee, being on back to back video calls can be draining, they take more energy, so you need to be more conscious of how many meetings you are booking in.”

Nadine Edwards, corporate account manager at Accord Mortgages, commented: “We all know the importance of a strong network. Having people who you can go to for support and advice can bring real value to your business and by sharing your own experiences with others, you can help them. Many brokers rely on industry events to network, but as it’s unlikely we’ll see many large-scale conferences and events taking place this year, we wanted to look at alternative ways for brokers to build their professional network.

“It’s clear that despite the lack of physical events to attend, there’s still plenty of opportunity to build your contact list, get support and form partnerships that can help your business grow.”