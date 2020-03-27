FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HSBC and Coventry continue to lend up to 85% LTV

Rozi Jones
|
27th March 2020
Coventry

Coventry Building Society and HSBC have confirmed that their valuation policy will allow them to lend up to 85% LTV on residential applications.

A number of lenders have halted residential lending or lowered their maximum LTV to 60% due to surveyors putting a hold on physical property inspections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

HSBC will accept AVM valuations up to 85% LTV on purchases and 80% LTV on remortgage cases.

At the Coventry, borrowers will see no changes for applications up to 85% LTV, as the lender will be increasing its maximum allowable LTV for non-physical valuations to 85%.

Applications with an LTV over 85% will be accepted and processed to the point of valuation, when they will be put on hold until a physical valuation can happen.

For flats, the maximum allowable LTV will be 50%.

Applications for buy-to-let purchases will still be accepted and processed to the point of valuation, then kept on hold until a physical valuation can happen.

For buy-to-let remortgages, the Society will allow non-physical valuations for applications up to a maximum LTV of 75% for houses and 50% for flats.

The Coventry will use a non-physical valuation on all residential and buy-to-let pipeline cases, regardless of LTV, on all business submitted up to and including Thursday 26th March, where a valuation has not already taken place.

