HSBC cuts rates across 34 residential mortgages

"We hope our award-winning products and high service standards make getting onto or moving up the property ladder more affordable"

HSBC UK has reduced rates across its range of two, three and five-year fixed mortgages.

Rates have been cut by up to 0.15% on 34 different mortgages across fee-paying and fee-free mortgages up to 95% LTV.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV which has been lowered by 0.10% to 1.54% with a £999 fee.

A three-year fix at 90% LTV is down by down by 0.15% to 2.19% with a £999 fee.

New five-year fixed rates start from 1.84% at 75% LTV, 2.34% at 90% LTV, and 3.19% at 95% LTV, all with no fee.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s head of buying a home, said: “We are delighted to have reduced the interest rates on 34 of our mortgages today. These reduced rates along with our ‘feeling of home’ January campaign aim to give our new and existing customers the perfect start to the new year.

"We hope our award-winning products and high service standards make getting onto or moving up the property ladder more affordable, as well as giving stability and value to those looking to remortgage or come off a variable rate.”