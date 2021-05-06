HSBC cuts rates by up to 0.30% across all LTVs

"We completed more mortgages in March than any month in the 40+ years we have offered home loans, including those for over 3,000 first-time buyers"

HSBC UK is refreshing its mortgage range, with rate cuts of up to 0.30% across all LTVs.

A 95% LTV two-year fixed rate has been cut by 0.25% to 3.74% with a £999 fee, with a fee-free equivalent down by 0.30% to 3.99% under the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme.

A 90% LTV two-year fixed rate has reduced by 0.10% to 2.99% with a £999 fee, whilst 80% LTV rates are down by 0.10% across all two and five-year fixes.

A 75% LTV five-year fix with a £999 fee is down to 1.54% and a 60% LTV five-year fix has reduced to 1.24%, with the fee-free equivalent down to 1.54%.

The bank has also continued to on-board broker partners, with more than 400 broker firms now having access to HSBC UK’s mortgages, and increase of over 100 firms in just over eight weeks.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Head of Buying A Home, said: “The Government’s stamp duty relief scheme gave a welcome boost to the mortgage and property markets and the resilience of homebuyers has really shone through. It has been fabulous to see all parties come together again to make great things happen.

“We completed more mortgages in March than any month in the 40+ years we have offered home loans, including those for over 3,000 first-time buyers, have increased the number of brokers who have access to our award-winning mortgage by a third, adding over 100 broker firms to our panel and introduced 95% LTV mortgages. It has been an incredibly busy time for us, but while we have seen all of this with lockdown measures still in place, and I am extremely proud of my teams who are delivering customer focused service on a daily basis.

“Not only does this all give me great hope for HSBC UK providing a greater share of mortgages with excellent levels of service, it gives me great hope and excitement for the mortgage and housing markets post-lockdown.”