HSBC hits 150 broker partnerships

HSBC UK for Intermediaries has now hit 150 broker partnerships, covering over 13,500 individual brokers.

HSBC started the year with 83 firms and has recently partnered with three new brokers – Simply Money Ltd, Uniform Mortgages and Goldberg Steele - taking the number to 152.

During the year, HSBC also introduced processes to reduce the time to offer to less than 10 days on average across all channels.

Chris Pearson, HSBC UK’s head of intermediary mortgages, said: “This has been a truly landmark year for HSBC UK for Intermediaries, and I am extremely proud of the team for delivering on every front.

“We have almost doubled the number of broker firms who have access to our products in the last 12 months while streamlining our processes to bring down our time to offer and providing outstanding customer service to our broker partners including slashing response times.

”We will continue to work hard to simplify our processes where there is friction and help brokers in supporting their clients with speedy turnaround times, giving them both peace of mind.”