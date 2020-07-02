HSBC increases high-LTV mortgage rates

HSBC has increased rates across its two, three and five-year rates at 85% and 90% LTV.

At 85% LTV, two-year fixed rates now start from 1.84% with a £999 fee or 2.24% with no fee. Three-year fixed rates are available at 2.14% with a fee or 2.34% fee-free, while five-year fixes start at 2.24% with a £999 fee or 2.39% fee-free.

At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates have increased to 2.14% with a £999 fee and 2.39% fee free. Three-year fixed rates start from 2.39% with a fee and 2.49% fee-free. Five-year fixes are now available at 2.49% with a fee or 2.69% fee-free.

HSBC's 95% LTV mortgage range remains available for existing customers switching rates. The fee-free range includes a two-year fixed rate at 2.84%, a three-year fix at 3.04% and a five-year fix from 3.14%.