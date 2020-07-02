FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HSBC increases high-LTV mortgage rates

HSBC's 95% LTV mortgage range remains available for existing customers switching rates.

Rozi Jones
|
2nd July 2020
hsbc bank

HSBC has increased rates across its two, three and five-year rates at 85% and 90% LTV.

At 85% LTV, two-year fixed rates now start from 1.84% with a £999 fee or 2.24% with no fee. Three-year fixed rates are available at 2.14% with a fee or 2.34% fee-free, while five-year fixes start at 2.24% with a £999 fee or 2.39% fee-free.

At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates have increased to 2.14% with a £999 fee and 2.39% fee free. Three-year fixed rates start from 2.39% with a fee and 2.49% fee-free. Five-year fixes are now available at 2.49% with a fee or 2.69% fee-free.

HSBC's 95% LTV mortgage range remains available for existing customers switching rates. The fee-free range includes a two-year fixed rate at 2.84%, a three-year fix at 3.04% and a five-year fix from 3.14%.

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.