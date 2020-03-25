FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HSBC launches mortgage payment holiday and interest-only switch in Covid-19 package

Options include extending the remaining mortgage term, switching rates or switching part or all to interest-only mortgage arrangements.

Rozi Jones
|
25th March 2020
HSBC
"We recently added the option of a mortgage payment holiday, which we had not previously offered, and now we are providing additional relief"

HSBC has set out its support for mortgage borrowers who have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The bank will offer short term support through reduced or deferred payments for mortgages, with longer term support through extending the remaining mortgage term, switching rates or switching part or all to interest-only mortgage arrangements.

The support package now includes a mortgage payment holiday, which was not previously offered to help borrowers in financial difficulty.

Last Friday, HSBC announced a reduction of 0.15% on its standard variable rate mortgage following the second Base Rate reduction by the Bank of England. It had previously agreed to pass on the full 0.50%.

Additionally, from tomorrow all bank account and Advance account customers will receive a temporary £300 interest free buffer (which is the equivalent of the weekly National Living Wage) on their current account.

Customers can also access fixed rate savings accounts with no closure charges and a temporary increase in credit card and overdraft limits.

Tracie Pearce, HSBC UK’s director of retail banking said: “We are here for our customers in these truly extraordinary times. While we put in place a package of support for customers across a number of product areas, we recently added the option of a mortgage payment holiday, which we had not previously offered, and now we are providing additional relief on overdrafts for millions of our current account customers. This will provide some welcome short term cashflow support at this crucial time.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.