Mortgages

HSBC launches new sub-1% mortgages and lowest ever remortgage rates

Rozi Jones
|
14th September 2021
hsbc bank
HSBC UK has made a series of rate reductions across its mortgages, including some of its lowest ever rates for remortgages.

Fixed rate products have seen reductions of up to 15bps and tracker products have reduced by up to 40bps.

A five-year fixed rate remortgage product is now available at 0.94% up to 60% LTV with a £999 fee.

Elsewhere in the remortgage range, a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV is available at 1.29% with no fee and a five-year fix starts at 1.14% with a £999 fee.

Those wishing to move home or take their first step on the property ladder can take advantage of discounts up to 20bps.

Two-year fixed rates now start from 0.99% at 75% LTV, 1.59% at 85% LTV, and 1.94% at 90% LTV, all with a £999 fee.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s head of buying a home, said: “Buying a home or remortgaging with us has never been cheaper.

“These cuts will make getting on to or moving up the property ladder more affordable, possibly being the difference in a home buyer being able to afford the property of their dreams.”

