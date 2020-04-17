FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HSBC relaunches tracker range and cuts fixed rates

Rozi Jones
|
17th April 2020
HSBC
"The unique set of circumstances brought about by recent events has led to some significant change set alongside some important constants."

HSBC UK has relaunched its two-year tracker range and reduced rates across a number of fixed rates.

HSBC's standard two-year tracker products range from 1.39% at 60% LTV to 2.09% at 90% LTV.

The lender has also reduced rates across its two, three and five-year fixed rate standard and fee-saver products between 60% and 75% LTV by 0.05%.

Last week, the bank confirmed that it "remains open for business, with mortgages across all LTVs still available at these challenging times".

The bank said it is utilising desktop and automated property valuations, but noted that this may not always be possible on lending above 90% LTV and new build properties.

HSBC UK is also taking part in the scheme to provide customers with a three month extension on their mortgage offer.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK's head of buying a home, said: “The unique set of circumstances brought about by recent events has led to some significant change set alongside some important constants.

“One constant is to ensure we review our rates regularly and adjust them for our customers keeping them as competitive as possible.”

