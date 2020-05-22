HSBC UK cuts rates on mortgage range

HSBC UK has today announced it has made changes to its mortgage range including reducing rates on a number of fixed rate mortgages.

The bank is reducing rates on 18 mortgage products from 60% to 80% LTV, with rates starting from 1.14% for a 2 year fixed rate deal at 60%, and 1.39% for a 5 year fixed rate for those homeowners who want more longer term certainty over payments.

Other changes include a reduction of 0.05% on a 60% 2-year fix, to 1.14% and the same reduction on a 3-year fixed rate at 70-75%, making the current rate 1.39%.

On their 5-year fixed rate at 70-75%, the rate has been reduced 0.05% to 1.49%, and their 2-year tracker at 60% has been reduced by 0.05% to 1.34%. All products stated except the 5-year fixed rate have a £999 fee.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Head of Buying a Home, said:

“HSBC UK continues to offer great value to both existing customers switching or moving home and those remortgaging from other lenders.”