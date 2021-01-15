FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HTB stops accepting applications that need to beat stamp duty deadline

Rozi Jones
|
15th January 2021
calendar time clock timer sand
"It would be unfair of us to put our brokers and their clients into a completion lottery."

Hampshire Trust Bank Specialist Mortgages has announced a decision not to accept any new applications that require completion before the stamp duty deadline on 31st March 2021.

Alex Upton, commercial director, said: “We have taken this decision to allow our broker partners to plan ahead with their clients and to manage expectations accordingly.

“We have been saying for some time that we cannot guarantee completion by the end of March 2021, however we feel it is now the right time to take this a step further. This is not an easy decision. Typically, around 25% of deals complete within 3 months of us receiving an application so from a “getting the most amount of assets on the books” point of view, it would be better for us to keep going. However, it would be unfair of us to put our brokers and their clients into a completion lottery. We are committed to being fair and transparent.

“Of course, we are still offering our full range of lending options and solutions.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.