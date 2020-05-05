IMLA expands membership with TSB

"In these unprecedented times, many customers will be turning to intermediaries for guidance and reassurance when making decisions about their mortgages"

TSB has joined the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA), bringing the total membership to 43 lenders.

The addition of TSB means IMLA has now increased its membership to 43 lenders, including all of the UK’s top 10 lenders ranked by gross lending.

The inclusion of TSB follows West One Loans and Legal & General Home Finance, which joined in February and became the first IMLA member focused on the later life lending market.

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA, said: “We are delighted that TSB is joining us at a particularly challenging time for the mortgage market. I have no doubt that they will have much to contribute to the Association, both during the current difficulties and as the market works to recover and continue to serve its customers.

“In these unprecedented times, many customers will be turning to intermediaries for guidance and reassurance when making decisions about their mortgages – now more than ever. Our growing membership and representation of lenders including banks, building societies and specialists is testament to the importance these businesses place on advisers and the intermediary mortgage market.”

Beverley Bradford, head of mortgage intermediary performance at TSB Bank, added: “I am really pleased TSB has joined IMLA. We’re all operating in very unusual circumstances and so we look forward to working alongside IMLA and its members to share knowledge and expertise, both now and in the future.”