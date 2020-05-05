FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

IMLA expands membership with TSB

IMLA's membership now includes all of the UK’s top 10 lenders ranked by gross lending.

Rozi Jones
|
5th May 2020
TSB
"In these unprecedented times, many customers will be turning to intermediaries for guidance and reassurance when making decisions about their mortgages"

TSB has joined the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA), bringing the total membership to 43 lenders.

The addition of TSB means IMLA has now increased its membership to 43 lenders, including all of the UK’s top 10 lenders ranked by gross lending.

The inclusion of TSB follows West One Loans and Legal & General Home Finance, which joined in February and became the first IMLA member focused on the later life lending market.

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA, said: “We are delighted that TSB is joining us at a particularly challenging time for the mortgage market. I have no doubt that they will have much to contribute to the Association, both during the current difficulties and as the market works to recover and continue to serve its customers.

“In these unprecedented times, many customers will be turning to intermediaries for guidance and reassurance when making decisions about their mortgages – now more than ever. Our growing membership and representation of lenders including banks, building societies and specialists is testament to the importance these businesses place on advisers and the intermediary mortgage market.”

Beverley Bradford, head of mortgage intermediary performance at TSB Bank, added: “I am really pleased TSB has joined IMLA. We’re all operating in very unusual circumstances and so we look forward to working alongside IMLA and its members to share knowledge and expertise, both now and in the future.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.