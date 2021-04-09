Impact launches 85% LTV exclusives via Pepper Money

"We are seeing more and more brokers enquiring about the options available to customers who have had blips in their credit history"

Impact Specialist Finance has been provided access to exclusive 85% LTV mortgages from Pepper Money.

Pepper 24 is available to customers who may have experienced defaults, missed payments, arrears or CCJs in the last 24 months. The 85% LTV exclusive is available at 4.60% for either a two or five-year fixed rate.

Pepper 24 Light is available for customers who may have experienced defaults, missed payments and arrears in the last 24 months, but received no CCJs. At 85% LTV, the exclusive is available at 4.55% for a two or five-year fixed rate.

Dale Jannels, managing director at Impact Specialist Finance, commented: “We are seeing more and more brokers enquiring about the options available to customers who have had blips in their credit history and I expect this to only increase due to difficulties faced by many over the last twelve months. Having options at higher LTVs, thanks to Pepper Money, means that we can meet the needs of an increased number of brokers and their customers.”

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, added: “We are really pleased to be able to offer this 85% LTV exclusive which provides new opportunities for customers with smaller deposits. At Pepper Money, we use financial inclusion as a guiding principle for our business, and that means identifying areas where customers are currently under-served and delivering options for those customers. There are still few higher LTV options available for customers with adverse credit and so this will give advisers the opportunity to help a greater number, and more diverse range, of customers.”