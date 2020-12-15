Ingard adds Zephyr to buy-to-let panel

"We’re pleased to join Ingard’s buy-to-let lender panel and look forward to working with its members to help their clients achieve their property investment ambitions."

Ingard has appointed Zephyr Homeloans to its buy-to-let panel.

Ingard members can now access Zephyr’s range of standard and specialist buy-to-let mortgages. Zephyr's range currently offers standard and specialist products to 75% LTV for both individuals and limited companies, with two-year fixed rates starting from 3.14%.

Zephyr’s standard and specialist HMO and MUFB products are available on a maximum loan size of £1.5m up to 70% LTV and £1m to 75% LTV. Its specialist new build and flats above commercial products are available to 75% LTV with a maximum loan size of £750,000.

Ingard’s sales and marketing director, Nikki Haworth, said: “Since its launch in 2018, Zephyr has grown to become a respected name in the specialist buy-to-let sector. With high levels of market demand and sustained interest from landlords in more specialist property types, we’re delighted to partner with Zephyr to make their broad product range accessible to our members and registered brokers.”

Paul Fryers, managing director of Zephyr Homeloans, added: “We’re pleased to join Ingard’s buy-to-let lender panel and look forward to working with its members to help their clients achieve their property investment ambitions.

“These are exciting times in the buy-to-let market as more landlords look to include rural, larger properties or those with private gardens in their portfolios to meet changing demand among tenants.

“Our broad range of competitively priced standard and specialist property products offer a great range of choices for Ingard brokers and their clients.”