InterBay relaunches 80% LTV buy-to-let range

InterBay Commercial, part of the OSB Group, has increased the maximum LTV limit across its buy-to-let mortgage range.

The lender has reintroduced a maximum 80% LTV limit (up from 75%) across its range and has also launched new two and five-year fixed rate products. At 80% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is available at 4.54% and a five-year fix starts at 4.74%.

Further enhancements include removing the 20 bed limit on HMO applications and removing the maximum loan size to support large loan cases.

Following the launch of its holiday let range, InterBay has also expanded its offering with a new two-year fixed rate at 4.29% up to 70% LTV with no product fee on applications up to £500,000.

Emily Machin, head of specialist finance, InterBay Commercial, said: “We’re excited about our enhanced buy-to-let range and are looking forward to working with our intermediary partners to help them place their customers’ cases.

“By increasing the maximum LTV limit on our buy-to-let range to 80%, we’re confident this will appeal to our broker partners, especially as we now have no upper limits on loan size or number of bedrooms/units for HMOs/MUFBs and have the capability of combining properties onto a single application which saves an enormous amount of time.

“With regards to our new two-year fixed rate holiday let mortgage with £0 product fee, we’ve certainly seen an increase in demand from investors who already have an understanding of the holiday lets rental market. We know that investors are always looking for new opportunities for capital growth, to boost their rental yield and differentiate their asset class so this addition to our range will be welcomed.”