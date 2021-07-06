FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

InterBay relaunches 80% LTV buy-to-let range

Rozi Jones
|
6th July 2021
Emily Machin OneSavings Bank
"We’re confident this will appeal to our broker partners, especially as we now have no upper limits on loan size or number of bedrooms/units for HMOs/MUFBs"

InterBay Commercial, part of the OSB Group, has increased the maximum LTV limit across its buy-to-let mortgage range.

The lender has reintroduced a maximum 80% LTV limit (up from 75%) across its range and has also launched new two and five-year fixed rate products. At 80% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is available at 4.54% and a five-year fix starts at 4.74%.

Further enhancements include removing the 20 bed limit on HMO applications and removing the maximum loan size to support large loan cases.

Following the launch of its holiday let range, InterBay has also expanded its offering with a new two-year fixed rate at 4.29% up to 70% LTV with no product fee on applications up to £500,000.

Emily Machin, head of specialist finance, InterBay Commercial, said: “We’re excited about our enhanced buy-to-let range and are looking forward to working with our intermediary partners to help them place their customers’ cases.

“By increasing the maximum LTV limit on our buy-to-let range to 80%, we’re confident this will appeal to our broker partners, especially as we now have no upper limits on loan size or number of bedrooms/units for HMOs/MUFBs and have the capability of combining properties onto a single application which saves an enormous amount of time.

“With regards to our new two-year fixed rate holiday let mortgage with £0 product fee, we’ve certainly seen an increase in demand from investors who already have an understanding of the holiday lets rental market. We know that investors are always looking for new opportunities for capital growth, to boost their rental yield and differentiate their asset class so this addition to our range will be welcomed.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.