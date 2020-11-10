Investec bolsters BDM team

"The level of activity we’ve been seeing has increased substantially and clients are showing a real commitment to complete deals despite the wider challenges."

Investec has appointed Laura Parker as a business development manager to further support brokers securing property lending for their high net worth clients.

Laura joined Investec during lockdown in April and brings with her almost six years of experience in private banking, working in both banking and business development roles at Coutts.

Laura also spent time working for a housing association, where she developed an in depth understand of the property sector.

Laura Parker commented: “I’m delighted to have joined Investec, particularly at such an interesting time for the property market. There have been many ups and downs in recent months, but the level of activity we’ve been seeing has increased substantially and clients are showing a real commitment to complete deals despite the wider challenges.

“Given this heighted activity, and capacity of lenders to keep pace with the market, it’s really important that brokers work with lenders who are able to respond quickly to get deals over the line. At Investec, we pride ourselves on the speed and quality of service we provide. This along with fantastic product offering and highly knowledgeable banking team, makes my job a joy.”

Peter Izard, business development manager at Investec, added: “We’re thrilled to have Laura as part of the team. It’s an unusual time to join a company but Laura has hit the ground running, embracing the technology to connect with both new colleagues and mortgage brokers alike to ensure we continue to offer a high standard of service. Laura has already made great strides in bolstering our support of mortgage intermediaries, becoming an integral part of the team. We look forward to further successes as a team.”