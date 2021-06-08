Investec partners with Tenet Network Services

"The number of high net worth individuals in the UK is growing, and we recognise that these clients have unique and often complex circumstances that require a specialist and bespoke approach."

Tenet Network Services has added Investec to its panel to offer its advisers more solutions for their wealthy clients with complex situations.

Investec specialises in mortgages for high net worth individuals, defined as those with an income of £300,000 and typical net asset value of £3m, with a particularly strong focus on financial professionals, entrepreneurs, private equity and professional clients whose income can often be complex, including foreign currency and ‘lumpy’ income.

Peter Izard, head of intermediary business development at Investec, commented: “We have worked closely with the team at Tenet to put this agreement in place and I am delighted they have grasped this opportunity to provide their advisers with access to Investec.

“The number of high net worth individuals in the UK is growing, and we recognise that these clients have unique and often complex circumstances that require a specialist and bespoke approach. The addition of Investec to the Tenet panel means that appointed representatives of the network now have access to an entirely new option and this opens up new opportunities for advisers and their clients.”

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, said: “Private bank lending offers something quite different to the traditional approach of high street lenders and we feel that the addition of Investec to our panel is a real positive for our advisers, many of whom have high net worth clients that will value Investec’s bespoke approach to lending.”