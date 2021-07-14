FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Ipswich BS expands North West BDM team

Rozi Jones
|
14th July 2021
Carly Scholes Ipswich
"Maintaining our relationships with brokers continues to be a high priority for the Society, and a fundamental part of our mortgage strategy going forward"

Ipswich Building Society, soon to rebrand as Suffolk Building Society, has promoted Carly Scholes to business development manager, from her previous role of business development team leader.

Carly joined the Society in 2018 and in her new position she’ll be focusing on intermediaries in the North West.

Scholes’ experience in the property industry spans more than a decade, having previously held roles at an estate agency and working for three firms as a broker assistant.

Head of intermediary relations, Charlotte Grimshaw, said: “We’re delighted to see Carly move into the role of business development manager. It’s a very well deserved promotion and she has continued to impress us with her knowledge and ongoing dedication to intermediaries.

“Maintaining our relationships with brokers continues to be a high priority for the Society, and a fundamental part of our mortgage strategy going forward, so we’re extremely pleased to be able to provide intermediaries in the North West with a dedicated point of contact.”

