Mortgages

Iress adds Burrow's on-boarding tool to intermediary proposition

Rozi Jones
|
22nd April 2021
"With the world becoming ever more digital it’s essential that the mortgage process keeps pace."

Iress has partnered with Burrow to include its on-boarding and qualification tool as part of its intermediary proposition.

The tool provides brokers with an online client qualification experience that uses a chat-style interface to qualify the customer and deliver a mortgage report at the end of the process.

The customisable white-label experience uses a combination of affordability, criteria and product sourcing within the mortgage report. This shows the available product options and delivers the lead into the broker’s back-office solution.

Pradeep Raman, head of the Burrow Digital Mortgage Platform, commented: “The success of Burrow on-boarding continues to validate that customers need more qualified and relevant information at the start of their mortgage journey.

“More importantly, it starts the customer relationship far earlier into the process by building up trust and value of the broker.

“Having Iress endorsing our solution, we know their broker customers will see more qualified leads and overall better customer engagement.”

Dave Miller, executive general manager at Iress, added: “With the world becoming ever more digital it’s essential that the mortgage process keeps pace.

“A digital on-boarding solution is an intrinsic part of this drive to digitisation and partnering with Burrow keeps our customers well ahead of the innovation curve.”

