FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Iress integrates with Knowledge Bank

Knowledge Bank holds over 100,000 pieces of lending criteria for over 200 lenders.

Rozi Jones
|
27th April 2020
Nicola Firth Knowledge Bank
"Since the coronavirus outbreak and the announcement of payment holidays, more than 4000 pieces of criteria have changed in under a month"

Iress has integrated its Xplan Mortgage software with criteria search system Knowledge Bank.

Mortgage brokers using Xplan Mortgage can now use Knowledge Bank free of charge to check the criteria of lenders across the market.

Knowledge Bank holds over 100,000 pieces of lending criteria for over 200 lenders.

Andrew Simon, executive general manager at Iress, said: “We’re thrilled to be integrating with Knowledge Bank. At this particularly difficult time in the market we’re trying to make the lives of our customers easier and this integration means that, rather than spending time checking lending criteria, they can focus their efforts on where it’s most needed - on advising their clients and providing value.”

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank, added: “It is no longer a viable option to search only for mortgage products and not criteria. Since the coronavirus outbreak and the announcement of payment holidays, more than 4000 pieces of criteria have changed in under a month, but even before then there were 9,200 pieces of criteria either added or changed in the first quarter of this year, so it is clearly impossible for anyone to keep this in their head. This integration with financial technology company Iress, and its mortgage software Xplan, means that brokers can now search for both products and criteria all in one place receiving the most accurate and up-to-date information.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.