Iress integrates with Knowledge Bank

Iress has integrated its Xplan Mortgage software with criteria search system Knowledge Bank.

Mortgage brokers using Xplan Mortgage can now use Knowledge Bank free of charge to check the criteria of lenders across the market.

Knowledge Bank holds over 100,000 pieces of lending criteria for over 200 lenders.

Andrew Simon, executive general manager at Iress, said: “We’re thrilled to be integrating with Knowledge Bank. At this particularly difficult time in the market we’re trying to make the lives of our customers easier and this integration means that, rather than spending time checking lending criteria, they can focus their efforts on where it’s most needed - on advising their clients and providing value.”

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank, added: “It is no longer a viable option to search only for mortgage products and not criteria. Since the coronavirus outbreak and the announcement of payment holidays, more than 4000 pieces of criteria have changed in under a month, but even before then there were 9,200 pieces of criteria either added or changed in the first quarter of this year, so it is clearly impossible for anyone to keep this in their head. This integration with financial technology company Iress, and its mortgage software Xplan, means that brokers can now search for both products and criteria all in one place receiving the most accurate and up-to-date information.”