Jane Benjamin joins Connect as director of mortgages

Jane has been in the mortgage industry for twenty years and brings a wealth of experience in both broker and lender facing roles. Previously she was director of mortgages at Sesame Bankhall Group and PMS Mortgage Club, followed by head of intermediary acquisition at Mortgage Brain.

Liz Syms, CEO of Connect, said: "I believe our diverse and flexible proposition has meant we have been successful in growing our network of advisers, our consumer proposition and our packaging and distribution arms simultaneously. We aim to continue to build on this success. Jane is a positive force in the industry and her addition to our leadership team will help us further enhance our service proposition and continue with our exciting growth plans.”

Jane Benjamin added: "I am delighted to join Liz and the Connect team. The support and collaboration that Connect offers to all advisers is deep rooted and is also something that I am passionate about. Connect is an inclusive business created for advisers, by an adviser - that's special. I am really looking forward to working together to bring innovation to the market and creating exciting opportunities for our adviser partners."