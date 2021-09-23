JLM Mortgage Services integrates OMS

"Today’s mortgage advice market is all about securing the efficiencies that technology can offer whilst freeing up the time to work with more clients."

Broker processing platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has been integrated by mortgage and protection network, JLM Mortgage Services.

JLM Mortgage Services has opted for OMS, giving its appointed representative firms access to OMS’ CRM system and full workflow solution.

OMS was the first system to develop a full two-way DIP integration with a number of specialist lenders. It offers AVMs, customisable workflows, drag and drop document facility, and gives its users access to documentation and application forms for a majority of lenders without the need to rekey any additional data.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “We’ve all realised the impact of technology on our personal and business lives over the course of the last couple of years, and this has led to even more conversations with a variety of firms across the mortgage and protection markets on how to better utilise its potential and maximise efficiencies.

“JLM Mortgage Services is one of the fastest growing and most forward-thinking networks operating within the UK mortgage market. They realise the value of integrating the type of technology which helps advisers to improve their engagement process with existing and potential clients and generate additional business across a variety of sectors. These shared values will be integral in the success of our partnership moving forward, and we are excited to be able to support them in their continued upward trajectory.”

Sebastian Murphy, director of JLM Mortgage Services, added: “From our initial review of OMS, we realised this was a system which could add a significant number of benefits to both our own advisers and those operating across our wide network of AR firms. Today’s mortgage advice market is all about securing the efficiencies that technology can offer whilst freeing up the time to work with more clients. Being able to make a number of areas bespoke to our business and with ability to add numerous third-party integrations, we see this as system that will future proof our consultants and allow them to take advantage of technology as it develops.”