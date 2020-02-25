Just Mortgages appoints first woman director

"Her experience is beyond question and her accomplishments in helping to develop mortgage advisers to grow their careers have been remarkable."

Just Mortgages has appointed the first woman to its financial services director role.

Before her promotion, Kerry-Ann Davies managed the largest team of mortgage advisers within Just Mortgages.

Prior to this, she spent 13 years at NatWest where she managed a team of mortgage advisers and helped them to exceed compliance and productivity performance across key performance indicators.

More recently, she worked as a divisional sales director for Butters John Bee, an estate agency chain acquired two years ago by Just Mortgages' parent group, Spicerhaart.

In her new role, Kerry-Ann will manage Just Mortgages’ financial services operation across the west of the country, from Carlisle down to Cornwall.

While responsible for all the financial services operation in her region, a recent restructure within Spicerhaart means that Kerry-Ann will now work closely with Spicerhaart’s estate agency, lettings and new homes operations, with the objective of embedding a ‘one team’ ethos across the country.

Kerry-Ann commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity. In the past four years, Just Mortgages has grown from 115 advisers to 430 now, but there is still so much opportunity and I relish the opportunity to play an integral part in this next stage of growth. It is a testament of how well run and how well thought of Just Mortgages is, that quite so many mortgage advisers are looking to join us. There are so many opportunities both for the company as a whole and for individual advisers to grow their careers and I am looking forward to helping them to achieve that.”

John Phillips, national sales director for Just Mortgages and Spicerhaart, added: “Kerry-Ann was the clear choice to be appointed to this role; her experience is beyond question and her accomplishments in helping to develop mortgage advisers to grow their careers have been remarkable. What is just as important however was her boundless energy and enthusiasm. The appointment of a financial services director is a really key role in our business and I know Kerry-Ann will make a great success of it.”