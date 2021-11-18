FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Just Wealth launches digital marketing support for advisers

Just Wealth has launched a new digital marketing support package as a complimentary service for all its self-employed advisers.

Rozi Jones
|
18th November 2021
tech computer adviser business
Developed by Just Wealth’s in-house marketing team, the digital marketing package gives the financial advisers all the tools they need to generate leads.

The package includes branded social media profiles, Google My Business profiles and compliance approved social media content. It also contains customisable marketing content, such as business cards, posters and leaflets, personalised adviser webpage, and access to a bespoke monitoring platform that can track the effectiveness of activity.

David Magee, head of wealth at Just Wealth, commented: “The team has really embraced the tools at their disposal. While there is no pressure on the advisers to use the free materials, those that are utilising them are already experiencing the benefits.

“The content they are sharing is creating an engaged audience, and helping to keep the adviser front of mind with potential clients. Referrals are always going to be a key driver of activity, these tools help drive that by creating solid touch points of communication with the audience and prompting them to refer or find out more.”

