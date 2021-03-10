FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Kensington and Hampshire Trust Bank bolster sales teams

Rozi Jones
|
10th March 2021
"As we look to continue to grow our national accounts, field sales and business development activity, our newly expanded teams will be central to this push."

Kensington Mortgages and Hampshire Trust Bank have both announced new appointments to their sales teams.

Kensington has appointed Maria Betti and Andy Heath as regional BDMs for South London and the East.

Maria has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services across the pensions and the mortgage industry and has worked with various lenders, including RBS, LMC, Aldermore and Together.

Andy joins from Clydesdale Bank and has a similar career spanning across 19 years, where he has worked solely for Clydesdale in its Commercial and Private Banking team over the last eight years as a BDM.

Kensington has also announced two additional hires in its business development unit (BDU) and has increased the underwriting team by 50% over the past twelve months as part of its plans to double the number of underwriters.

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) Specialist Mortgages has appointment Scott Phillips as national account manager.

Scott will be responsible for supporting HTB Specialist Mortgages business relationships with their mortgage network and club accounts. Scott brings over 20 years’ experience in financial services. Most recently he served as national account manager at One Savings Bank and prior to that held a number of sales and management roles, including spells with Chelsea Building Society and Northern Rock.

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, said: “We are delighted to welcome Maria and Andy to the team. Both have a solid track record in managing network and intermediary relationships, which will be invaluable in their new roles. As we look to continue to grow our national accounts, field sales and business development activity, our newly expanded teams will be central to this push.”

Marcus Dussard, sales director at Hampshire Trust Bank, commented: “Scott ticks all the boxes: outstanding track record – tick; expert in specialist lending – tick; the energy and hunger to succeed – tick; and a great industry network – tick. Scott’s focus will be on enhancing our Specialist Mortgages proposition and reaching out to an even wider audience of professional intermediaries.”

 

