Kensington launches income recovery product for self-employed borrowers

Kensington Mortgages has launched an income recovery product for self-employed borrowers impacted by the pandemic, alongside a new shared ownership range.

The income recovery product helps self-employed borrowers who saw a dip in their 2020/21 income (up to 25%) due to Covid, both directly and indirectly. Affordability is based on the average of the borrowers’ last two years of income, with a minimum of three years trading history required. Rates start at 3.38% on a five-year fix at 75% LTV and loans are available up to £1.5m.

Kensington’s new shared ownership range offers rates from 4.14% on a two-year fix at 75% LTV and 4.54% for a five-year fix and is available up to 95% LTV of a customer’s share, with loans offered up to £500,000, no product fees and free valuations. Available on both new build and existing properties, Kensington will consider gifted family deposits.

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, commented: “Over the last year, many self-employed borrowers have found themselves demoralised from applying for a mortgage, either through past rejections or bearing the financial brunt of pandemic. However, we’re not closing our doors on the self-employed. We’re keeping them wide open. Kensington will lend a hand to some of those hit hardest by the pandemic through the income recovery range.

“The shared ownership range will also help those who want their own space to own it. At a time when many have struggled, both products will help make homeownership a reality for those who may otherwise felt it was out of reach after the pandemic.”