Kensington launches special rate residential and buy-to-let products

Kensington Mortgages has announced two special rates across its residential and buy-to-let offering, as well as several rate cuts across its buy-to-let range.

On the buy-to-let range (including limited company), rates have been cut up to 40bps and now start at 2.99% for a two-year fix at 75% LTV. There is also a special edition rate at 2.59% for a two-year fix at 75% LTV.

For HMOs and multi-unit blocks, rates start at 3.39% and for Property Plus at 3.19% - each for a two-year fix at 75% LTV, respectively. Across all buy-to-let ranges, free valuations and cashback options are available.

On Kensington's residential range, rates start from 3.25% for a two-year fix at 75% LTV and 5.19% for a two-year fix at 90% LTV. Kensington recently reinstated its large loan offering, up to £2 million and up to 80% LTV, in addition to offering a special edition rate at 1.99% for a two-year fix at 70% LTV.

Although new applications to the Scottish First Home Fund scheme have now been closed by the government, any pre-existing or ongoing applications will now be accepted by Kensington. Rates start from 4.54% for a two-year fix at 75% LTV.

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, commented: "We're committed to helping intermediaries and borrowers with bespoke products for every life stage.

"We're delighted to offer rate reductions across our buy-to-let range and to have these special rates at 1.99% on residential and 2.59% on buy-to-let which will open up new opportunities for intermediaries and reinforce our commitment to helping borrowers who are underserved and undervalued by high-street lenders."