Kensington relaunches residential and buy-to-let products

Kensington Mortgages has resumed lending across its residential and buy-to-let ranges up to 75% LTV.

On Kensington’s Select range, rates start from 4.29% for a two-year fix and 4.49% for a five-year fix rate. The Select range will have a maximum loan amount of £750,000 and £500,000 for Core, Right to Buy and buy-to-let products.

Kensington Mortgages has also launched a non-physical valuation solution for digital valuations. The new software programme will apply to all residential new purchase and remortgage cases, as well as buy-to-let remortgages.

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, said: “This is an unprecedented time for everyone – customers, lenders and the industry alike – and we’ve been working hard to reintroduce our 75% LTV range. We want to help our brokers and customers as best as we can during this time and still provide accessible funding options.

“We have experienced an industry-wide challenge obtaining physical valuations and have been working had to produce our non-physical valuation solution, which we are pleased to now have in place too. We are constantly reviewing our market position to keep up to date with official guidance and industry best practice in these exceptional times.”