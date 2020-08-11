Kent Reliance launches new residential large loan range

"During these difficult times, it’s important to appreciate and understand the diversity of lending applications such as those with non-standard income streams and strive to offer a common-sense approach."

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has launched a new large loan residential property range.

The product range is available on loans between £1m and £3m, with rates starting from 3.69% up to a maximum of 75% LTV on two and five year terms.

The range is available for the purchase of a first or second residential home, with let to buy applications considered. Kent Reliance will accept up to four applicants and interest-only is available.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “The launch of our large loan residential range shows our commitment to the market by providing our intermediary partners with increased lending options for their customers. During these difficult times, it’s important to appreciate and understand the diversity of lending applications such as those with non-standard income streams and strive to offer a common-sense approach.

“Every department within Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, from sales to underwriting, from completions to our in-house valuation team have the expertise and knowledge to deal with cases of all shapes and sizes. These cases, which are quite often turned away by mainstream lenders, give us the opportunity to showcase what we do best which is to offer a flexible approach to lending through our specialist manual underwriting coupled with a strong understanding of the market. This allows us to properly consider each case on its own merits, match our products to the broker’s requirements and work with them to get their cases over the line.”