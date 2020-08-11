FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Kent Reliance launches new residential large loan range

Rozi Jones
|
11th August 2020
Adrian Moloney OneSavings Kent Reliance
"During these difficult times, it’s important to appreciate and understand the diversity of lending applications such as those with non-standard income streams and strive to offer a common-sense approach."

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has launched a new large loan residential property range.

The product range is available on loans between £1m and £3m, with rates starting from 3.69% up to a maximum of 75% LTV on two and five year terms.

The range is available for the purchase of a first or second residential home, with let to buy applications considered. Kent Reliance will accept up to four applicants and interest-only is available.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “The launch of our large loan residential range shows our commitment to the market by providing our intermediary partners with increased lending options for their customers. During these difficult times, it’s important to appreciate and understand the diversity of lending applications such as those with non-standard income streams and strive to offer a common-sense approach.

“Every department within Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, from sales to underwriting, from completions to our in-house valuation team have the expertise and knowledge to deal with cases of all shapes and sizes. These cases, which are quite often turned away by mainstream lenders, give us the opportunity to showcase what we do best which is to offer a flexible approach to lending through our specialist manual underwriting coupled with a strong understanding of the market. This allows us to properly consider each case on its own merits, match our products to the broker’s requirements and work with them to get their cases over the line.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.